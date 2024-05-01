Osmania rolls back decision, hostels to remain open during summer vacation

Hyderabad: The administration of Osmania University (OU) issued a notice on Tuesday, stating that it has decided to keep the university hostels open during the summer break from May 1 to 31, 2024.

According to the notice signed by the registrar, it states that traditionally, this period is a time when students go back to their homes or engage in extracurricular activities off-campus, and the university administration takes up minor repairs and renovations.

However, a group of students approached the university administration with a desire to utilise the summer vacation period for competitive exam preparation. Recognising their request and commitment to their academic pursuits, the university has decided to keep the hostels open.

"In response to the aforementioned representation, the university administration has decided to keep the university hostels operational during the summer vacation period.

This decision is intended to accommodate those students who wish to stay back on campus and leverage the available facilities for their exam preparation and academic endeavours," states the notice, said a senior officer.

It may be recalled that earlier, the varsity’s chief warden issued a circular informing students about the closure of hostels and messes from May 1 to 31 due to a shortage of water and electricity in the hostels owing to a severe summer.

Hours into this circular, the chief warden was served show cause notice by the university, which said that there was no shortage of water and electricity supply in the university premises and termed the circular ‘unwarranted’ and ‘misleading’ and also asked to submit a detailed explanation regarding the rationale behind issuing such a circular, he added.