OU hosts ‘International Women’s Day’ event

Hyderabad: Osmania University witnessed a splendid celebration of International Women’s Day at the Non-Teaching Home, showcasing a harmonious blend of honour, empowerment, and recognition for women’s contributions on Friday. G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern Region of India, was the chief guest on the occasion. Professor Karepally Sujatha, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Shatavahana University, emphasised the importance of commemorating International Women’s Day, while G Kishan Reddy highlighted the Central government’s efforts and commitments towards ensuring 33 per cent representation of women in key positions. Professor E Sudha Rani reflected on the constitutional provisions and protections for women envisioned by Dr B R Ambedkar, stressing the ongoing need to fight for women’s rights.