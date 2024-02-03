Live
- Champions of Change 2024 Award to AMR India Limited Group Chairman and Managing Director A Mahesh Reddy
- Not agreed to hand over projects to KRMB, govt clarifies
- Telangana cabinet meet today on Budget, key decisions expected
- JSP demands probe into ACA’s activities
- BRS MPs demand rollback of TS projects handover to KRMB
- Adobe Integrates Firefly AI and Lightroom into Apple Vision Pro
- TDP-JSP combine will triumph, Konathala exudes confidence
- Leaders of two families dominate politics in Srikakulam
- Sri Venkateshwara Dharmika Sadassu at Tirumala
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 03 February, 2024
Just In
OU Prof gets ISSE Fellow Membership Award 2023
Hyderabad: Principal and Senior Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University College of Engineering, Osmania University, Professor Sriram Venkatesh...
Hyderabad: Principal and Senior Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University College of Engineering, Osmania University, Professor Sriram Venkatesh has received the ISSE Fellow Membership Award 2023 of the Indian Society of Systems for Science and Engineering (ISSE) for his contributions in the area of Additive Manufacturing (3D printing).
ISSE is a professional body for interdisciplinary collaboration to promote systems engineering approaches in science and engineering. It brings together scholars and practitioners from academic, business, and R&D organisations to promote the systems concept. The award was presented to Professor Sriram Venkatesh on Friday at the ISSE national conference INAC-06 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, Kanyakumari.