OU Prof gets ISSE Fellow Membership Award 2023

Hyderabad: Principal and Senior Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University College of Engineering, Osmania University, Professor Sriram Venkatesh has received the ISSE Fellow Membership Award 2023 of the Indian Society of Systems for Science and Engineering (ISSE) for his contributions in the area of Additive Manufacturing (3D printing).

ISSE is a professional body for interdisciplinary collaboration to promote systems engineering approaches in science and engineering. It brings together scholars and practitioners from academic, business, and R&D organisations to promote the systems concept. The award was presented to Professor Sriram Venkatesh on Friday at the ISSE national conference INAC-06 at the ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, Kanyakumari.