OU students protest against Modi's visit

Hyderabad: Students and student leaders of Osmania University on Saturday staged a protest against the visiting PM Narendra Modi. The students raised slogans against the PM and staged a protest in front of the Arts College on the university campus.

The students protested with black badges on their hands and raised slogans of 'Go Back Modi'. Police personnel arrested the protesting students and shifted them from the site.

The OU student leaders alleged that the union government was responsible for the high-handedness of the Governor in the State and the delay in passing the bills pertaining to the university recruitment board.