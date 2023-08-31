OU V-C Prof Yadav inaugurates remodelled non-teaching home

Hyderabad: Professor D Ravinder Yadav, Vice Chancellor, Osmania University inaugurated the newly remodeled non-teaching home at Osmania University campus on Wednesday.

Professor Ravinder Yadav, VC, OU emphasised the desire to wait for the administration to provide encouraging news about the regularisation of contractual workers. It was proposed that staff should make good use of the non-teaching home that is available to them. Professor Mangu, Professor Patrick, Dr Chelamalla Venkateswarlu, Dr Azeemunnisa, and Raghupath participated in the event.