Participants reminisce about life-changing experience at Vaktha

Hyderabad: Theparticipants in the 131st batch of Vaktha, a public speaking skill development training programme offered jointly by hmtv and Kaushalya School of Life Skill, on Sunday said that the programme had built confidence in them. They found the tips provided by experts as significant for grooming themselves to face a huge audience. A majority of those who took part in the programme felt like transforming into a personality that can change society. While expressing satisfaction at the end of the two-day training session, they termed this training as a life-time experience, which transformed them to become good public speakers. Some of them felt a complete change in their attitude and body language within two days of training and asserted to maintain poise obtained through tips.

After training, the participants were all eager to grab the mikes, rather than waiting for someone to call their name. They thanked the programme’s faculty, D Bal Reddy, for helping them overcome their fear of addressing crowds.

D Bal Reddy, who gave tips on public speaking, asked the participants to note down and practice regularly if they were seriously aiming to transform themselves into good orators. “People neglect to hone their skills, but there are occasions in their lives which compel them to speak out. Therefore, to face such any kind of situation, everyone should get themselves prepared, lest they face failure,” he said.

While explaining about body language, he trained the participants on maintaining their posture while delivering a speech and communicating at a public place. Later, he presented certificates along with a book written by himself to all the participants.

While providing their feedback, the participants felt that this well-organized programme was astonishingly easy to grasp with suitable examples.

A participant from Hyderabad, N Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that many like him, who were hesitant in public speaking, were now becoming good orators. The experiences during the last two days were great. We came here from a level of whether we can talk or not to the level of whether we can also talk. “I thank Bal Reddy sir for the Vaktha programme.”

Dr C Subramanyam from Tirupathi found the training programme packaged well to suit the people who wish to overcome stage fear and express their views without inhibitions in front of huge audiences. SK Rafi vowed to practise the tips provided during the two-day training session. The programme, he felt, provided him a much-needed boost to the morale and hoped that would bring in a great deal of change in his life.