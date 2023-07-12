Patancheru: BRS in its stronghold faces challenge

Hyderabad: Pau Assembly constituency is considered to be the fortress of the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) since the last two terms. MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has been representing the constituency for the last two terms and has a stronghold. However, in the upcoming election, there is going to be a tussle between the BRS and other political parties, as many aspirants are in the race to grab the MLA ticket.



The constituency is part of the Medak Lok Sabha constituency and is also called Mini India. It has over 2.5 lakh voters, and contrary to the belief, it has more of middle-class, weaker section colonies. It is also surrounded by many small-scale industries and areas falling under its jurisdiction including Patancheru, Ameenpur, Jinnaram, Gummadidala, and Ramachandrapuram.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, BRS GudemMahipal Reddy defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Kata Srinivas Goud. In the 2014 Assembly elections, BRS G Mahipal Reddy won the seat with 73,986 votes at 37.06 percent, TDP M Sapanadev stood second with 55,100 votes with 27.6 percent, and INC T Nandeshwar Goud won with 37,226 votes with 18.6 percent.

As per political analysts, along with the sitting MLA, there is another aspirant who is in the race, Nillam Madhu, who is aspiring for a ticket from the BRS. On the other hand, even the INC is leaving no stone unturned to come into power in this constituency. Till 2014, the INC had a strong foundation, and T Nandeshwar Goud was the MLA. This resurgent Congress will be going to give tough competition to the BRS. Gali Anil Kumar and Srinivas Goud are both expecting a ticket from the INC. Even the BJP is also in the race, with Nageshwar Goud, G Srikant Goud, and Godawari Anju Reddy all vying for a ticket.

The main issue in this constituency is that due to many pharmaceutical industries, the drinking water is polluted. There are also frequent fire mishaps. In addition, there is a need for proper road connectivity, which has been pending for decades, especially in Ameenpur and Jinnaram. Another concern is the encroachment of water bodies, especially Ameenpur lake.

RK Yadav, a resident of Ameenpur, said, “The main issue in this constituency is the pollution of drinking water due to the pharmaceutical industries. There are also frequent fire mishaps. In addition, there is a need for proper road connectivity, which has been pending for decades, especially in Ameenpur and Jinnaram. Another concern is the encroachment of water bodies, especially Ameenpur lake.”