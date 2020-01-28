Pedda Amberpet: TRS bags Chairman, Vice-Chairman posts

Pedda Amberpet: TRS party bagged division municipality chairman position, after attaining the support of four Congress councillors. Chevula Swapna who contested from Pasumala village in 2nd ward was elected as division chairperson. Eight TRS party councillors, four Congress party councillors and two MLCs Patnam Mahendar Reddy and Naveen Kumar gave support to Chevula Swapna Chiranjeevi.

Congress rebel candidate Sama Sampurna Reddy was elected as the vice-chairperson. 23rd ward councillor Siddanki Krishna Reddy proposed Chevula's name as chairperson and 15th ward councillor Archana Damodar supported the proposal. MLCs with ex-officio vote power also elected Chevula as chairperson.

TRS party leaders proposed Sama Sampurna Reddy's name as vice-chairperson and it was supported by MLCs.

BJP, CPI and Independent councillors played role as audience in the hall. Independent councillor Dhandem Krishna Reddy boycotted and left the hall premises.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Patnam Mahendar Reddy said, "TRS party bagged the maximum places in the municipal elections. It shows how people are trusting TRS party." He added, "Any problem in the municipality will be solved."

Speaking on the occasion, Congress party councillor Challuri Muralidhar Reddy said, "Disciplinary committee should take action on the Congress party candidates who supported TRS party contestant for chairman post."