Live
Just In
Pedestrian Dies After Road Accident Near MLA Camp Office in Meerpet
A Meerpet resident struck by a speeding car near the MLA camp office on Wednesday succumbed to injuries on Saturday. Police investigate hit-and-run case.
A pedestrian injured in a road accident earlier this week succumbed to his injuries on Saturday while receiving medical care, according to local authorities.
The victim, identified as Anil, a resident of Meerpet, was struck by a speeding car on Wednesday evening while crossing the road near the MLA camp office. Emergency responders transported him to a nearby hospital after the collision, where he was treated for severe injuries. Despite medical efforts, he passed away on Saturday.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving the victim critically injured. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to locate and identify the driver and vehicle involved. They have urged any witnesses or individuals with information about the incident to come forward to assist in their investigation.