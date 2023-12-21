Petty issue leads to murder of woman by her husband

Hyderabad: A minor dispute between the husband and wife led to a murder in Miyapur of Hyderabad. A man took his wife out in the name of function and brutally killed her, then pretended that she was missing. In the end, the real matter came to light during the police investigation. The incident took place in Miyapur, a suburb of Hyderabad.

According to the police report, Rajeshwari (38) from Bodhan in Nizamabad district was married to Rajesh, a carpenter from Rudruru in the same district in 2005. After that they came to Hyderabad and stayed in Miyapur. They have two sons aged 17 and 18. They are staying and studying at their grandmother's house in Bodhan.

Rajeshwari and Rajesh have been fighting for some time now. As these increased, he decided to get rid of his wife. On December 10, he convinced his wife that there was a function in Gandimaisamma area and took her on a bike. He took him to Outer Ring Road near Baurampet and killed his wife with a stone.

Then he threw the body in the canal there. After two days, Rajesh called in-laws and told them that his wife was missing. Rajeshwari's mother lodged a complaint with the police on December 14. When Rajesh was detained and interrogated, the real matter came out. The police recovered Rajeshwari's body and sent it for postmortem. Rajesh was arrested and sent to remand.