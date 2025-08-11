Phase I of B.Ed. seat allotment announced; 9,955 secure convener quota seats

Hyderabad: Prof. I. Panduranga Reddy, Convener for TG CETs (other) Admissions-2025, has announced the release of the first phase seat allotment results for B.Ed. admissions under the convener quota. This significant step marks the beginning of the academic year for thousands of aspiring teachers across the state.

For the current admission cycle, a total of 14,295 seats were available under the convener quota for B.Ed. Courses, including seats reserved for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Of these, 9,955 seats have been allotted to students who participated in the first phase of counselling.

A record number of 17,151 candidates exercised web options as part of the online seat selection process, reflecting the high demand for B.Ed. Courses among graduates this year. Out of these, 9,955 students successfully secured seats in various colleges through this phase.

Prof. Reddy explained that students who have been allotted seats must pay the tuition fee online using a Credit Card, Debit Card, or NEFT. Upon payment, candidates are required to download their Tuition Fee Receipt and Joining Report and present themselves at their respective colleges for physical verification of original certificates between August 11 and August 14, 2025.

The verification step is mandatory. Only after successful verification of original documents will students receive the final allotment order from the college authorities. This ensures compliance with admission and eligibility criteria for all selected candidates.

The convener expressed satisfaction with the transparent and smooth conduct of the online allotment process, noting the enthusiastic participation and cooperation of the candidates. He urged all successful students to complete their joining formalities within the designated dates to avoid any delays in starting the academic session.