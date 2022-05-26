PM Narendra Modi's schedule for Hyderabad visit altered, to arrive early

It seems that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Hyderabad has undergone a slight change. Information that he woul reach an half an hour early. Prime Minister Modi will arrive at Begumpet Airport at 12:50 pm on Thursday.



And then meet with BJP leaders for one hour to fifteen minutes. The Prime Minister will then reach HCU by helicopter from Begumpet.



It is learned that Prime Minister Modi is coming to Hyderabad to participate in the ISB anniversary and graduation ceremony. After the event, he will reach Begumpet and from there take a special flight to Chennai.



Prime Minister Modi's meeting with BJP leaders has now become a topic of discussion. During Prime Minister Modi's visit, the BJP set up flexis to welcome him.

