Live
- Paytm shifts nodal account to Axis Bank: What does this mean?
- Congress to kick-start first state-level convention from sensitive coastal K’taka ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Special trains for Telangana's tribal fair Medaram Jathara
- Man nabbed for making a hoax call to blast IGIA
- Nakul Nath removes 'INC' from his bio, rumours about joining BJP gain momentum
- Protest breaks out in Wayanad over man-animal conflict
- 3rd Test: Rohit falls cheaply as India extend lead to 170 runs after bowling out England for 319
- First AI-based free mobile tele-clinic attends to 13K remote patients in J&K: Jitendra Singh
- Kesineni Nani flays Chandrababu and Lokesh, says TDP will be defeated in next elections
- Big B posts AI version of himself to celebrate 55 years in 'wondrous' Hindi cinema
Just In
Police nabs three robbers, Rs 24L ornaments recovered
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner Task Force, south-east zone team, and Chaderghat police apprehended three property offenders who robbed a...
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner Task Force, south-east zone team, and Chaderghat police apprehended three property offenders who robbed a jewellery shop in Malakpet. The police recovered property worth Rs 24 lakh from their possession.
The accused were Nazim Aziz Kotadia (36) of Kompally, a native of Mumbai, Maharashtra; Shoukat Raini (19) and Waris (18), both of Jeedimetla and natives of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. The police seized gold ornaments weighing 330.84 gm, silver ornaments weighing 124.19 gm, three two-wheelers, and two mobile phones from them.
According to the police, on February 14, the accused entered the Kiswah Jewellers in Akbarbagh and attacked Shajee-ur-Rahman with a knife, resulting in injuries. He committed theft of gold and silver ornaments and fled the scene.
During the investigation, police reviewed the CCTV footage available at the shop, which disclosed the three accused entry and exit to the shop. While checking CCTV cameras, it was found that they started in their two-wheelers, reached the Taj Hotel in Abids, where they parked their bikes, and proceeded towards the shop where they committed the theft.
The police said that after committing the offence, they reached the house of Nazim and concealed the jewellery items at his home.
On the same day, in the evening hours, the three accused booked a Rapido car, started towards Abids and Malakpet, collected their three bikes, and returned home.