Rahul Gandhi cannot be made PM by Sharmila or anyone else: Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy(File Photo)

Says that common people will decide who is the prime minister

Hyderabad: After the YSRTP president YS Sharmila joined Congress on Thursday, she said that she wished that the Congress would come back to power in the country. She said that she will work with the aim of making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. Telangana State BJP President and Union Minister Kishan Reddy countered these comments.

Kishan Reddy said that the people of the country do not want Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister. He said that Rahul cannot be made Prime Minister by Sharmila or anyone else. It will happen only if the common people think. He said that common people will decide who is the prime minister. He said that Rahul Gandhi’s formula and medicine have failed.

