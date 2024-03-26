Live
Rahul Gandhi & Kharge will soon visit Tukkuguda: CM Revanth Reddy
Says that there will be a national level meeting of the Congress in Tukkuguda on April 6 or 7
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated in the meeting of chief leaders of Chevella Parliament Constituency level. Speaking on this occasion, he said that there will be a national level meeting of the Congress in Tukkuguda on April 6 or 7. He said that there will be an announcement of guarantees at the national level in the spirit of the victories in Karnataka and Telangana assembly elections.
He said that an announcement on national level guarantees will be made in Tukkuguda Sabha itself. AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi will attend this meeting. He commented that he should win 14 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. He said that this election is a referendum for our 100 days rule. He said that the selection of MP candidates was done only after taking opinions from local leaders. He said that Chevella, Malkajgiri and Secunderabad constituencies are related to each other.
CM Revanth Reddy asked what Prime Minister Modi did to Telangana during his ten years. Modi, who is bringing a bullet train to Gujarat, criticised him for not bringing at least MMTS to Vikarabad. Modi, who developed the Sabarmati river front, said that no funds were given to the Musi river front. Why should you vote for Modi, He asked. He said that these areas will develop only if the Congress wins the parliamentary elections.