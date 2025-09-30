Raj Bhavan resonates with Bathukamma spirit as Guv, First Lady lead celebrations

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, along with his spouse Sudha Dev Varma, joined the vibrant Bathukamma festivities at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Leading the traditional procession, Sudha Dev Varma gracefully carried the Bathukamma to the lawns before the main house and participated in the rituals, embodying the living spirit of Telangana’s iconic floral festival.

Her enthusiastic involvement, together with the Raj Bhavan Pariwar, highlighted the cultural richness and enduring legacy of the state’s unique heritage.

The celebrations concluded on a reverent note, as Sudha Dev Varma immersed the Bathukamma in the designated pond within the Raj Bhavan premises, upholding the customs central to the festival’s observance.