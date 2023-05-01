Rangareddy: Rajendra Nagar circle riding high with 100% tax collection

Rangareddy: Amid the outcry over slow pace of development works in the southern part of the city, the GHMC Rajendra Nagar circle has crossed the mark of hundred percent target of tax collection by the end of the last day on April 30 under ‘early bird scheme’ launched by the civic body with an offer of five percent rebate.

According to authorities, Rs.18.23 crores of property tax has been collected as against the set target of Rs.17.4 crores under financial year 2023-2024 in Rajendra Nagar circle, an area considered as the fastest growing enclave on the southern part of the city. Rajendra Nagar circle consists of five divisions that include Rajendra Nagar, Attapur, Suleman Nagar, Shastripuram and Mailardevpally.

Apart from high rise buildings, the ever growing trade and business activities especially in Attapur and Hyderguda areas besides the myriad number of industries in Kattedan and surrounding areas make Rajendra Nagar one of the fastest developing enclaves on the city outskirts.

While elucidating about the tax collection in Rajendra Nagar Circle No.11, the Deputy Commissioner S.Jagan said, “The property tax collection was reached to the mark of 18.23 crores by 4.00 pm on Sunday the last day of remittance as against the set target of Rs.17.4 crores for the year 2023-2024 under ‘Early Bird Scheme’ with five percent rebate facility that corresponds to 104.7 percent.” Beginning with 20-30 lakhs per day from the first week of April this year, he said, the quantum of collection went up to Rs.50 Lakhs to one crore per day during the last week till the last date of April 30.

“Our teams have put their best efforts into play to achieve the set target and finally we succeeded in hitting a bulls-eye by the end of the last date. I wholeheartedly thank the people of Rajendra Nagar for helping the civic body achieve the hundred percent target. This will strengthen the civic body economically and help it to take up the development works on war footing,” said the official.

However, the community activists based at Rajendra Nagar are of the view that the tax collection may go up to many fold if it was done appropriately. “If the property tax collection and payment is done with sheer honesty, the pooling will go up four times higher than the fixed target. There are several areas where neither the buildings are being constructed legally nor the tax assessment was done as per the rules. Apart from this, there is a stark contrast between the trade licenses issued by the civic body and the businesses operating in the circle,” maintained Syed Mushtaq, a community activist.