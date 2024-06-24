Rash of murders rocks Old City; cops kept on their toes

Hyderabad: A series of murders in the Old City is keeping the police on tenterhooks. The Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force police are cracking the whip against the nuisance mongers.

After a spate of murders or multiple killings that have taken place in full public view in the past 10 days, a troop of mounted police patrolled the lanes and bylanes of the Old City on Saturday night to make sure that the norms were followed strictly and ensnare anti-social elements.

During late nights, the police officers are going full throttle in isolated areas to ensure law and order and check for anti-social elements. The police are seen barricading the area and questioning youngsters about their venturing out during the night hours.

On Saturday night, the task force personnel patrolled various localities of the Old City, including Yakutpura, Rein Bazar, Talabkatta, Moghalpura, Charminar, Shalibanda, Laldarwaza, and surrounding areas. The DCP Task Force said the special drive was taken up on the instructions of City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy.

A group of police officers are patrolling in lanes and by lanes at railway stations, graveyards, and other isolated places. During the operation, the police have taken persons into custody who were seen loitering on the roads. They are verifying their criminal records. Once found, action will be taken as per law, says Additional DCP, South Zone, Srinivas Rao.

The officer asked the citizens not to loiter on roads at odd hours. During the operation, some persons were apprehended, especially youngsters, who were found loitering on the roads.

“After they were caught, we called their parents or guardians and created awareness among both youngsters and their parents. Also, asked the parents to keep an eye on their children and not allow them to loiter on the roads after 12 am,” added Rao.

Meanwhile, Additional DCP, West Zone, Mohd Ashfaq, also held patrols in various areas within Habeebnagar limits. During the operation, over a dozen persons found loitering were arrested, as well as those who were boozing liquor in open and public places.

Ashwaq warned owners of hotels and pan shops to close their shutters by 11 pm and not to run business from the back door. If anyone is found running a business at midnight, legal action will be taken.

The Habeebnagar police also booked a case against a rowdy-sheeter, Mohd Yousuf, alias Jungli Yousuf, for threatening a reporter during special checking by the police. The case was booked after a local reporter lodged a police complaint stating that he had gone to cover the special checking and counselling programme at Habeebnagar. The rowdy-sheeter threatened to kill him and warned of dire consequences. The police registered a case under Section 294, 504, and 506 of the IPC.