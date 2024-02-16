Rashtrapati Nilayam organises awareness session

Hyderabad: To create awareness among students about fire safety, Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, organised an awareness session on Thursday.

According to officials of Rashtrapati Nilayam, the programme was organised under the aegis of the Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services Department. Several students from various schools and colleges attended the session. They were made aware of fire safety and industrial fire safety measures.

During the event, the Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services Department conducted a mock drill by showing videos related to fire safety.