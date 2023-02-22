Reception officers play vital role in enhancing dept image: DGP

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday held a video conference for the first time with 736 reception officers of the State on 'Reception office staff functional verticals in police stations'.

CID Additional DG Mahesh M Bhagwat and Additional SP (COE) Satyanarayana participated.

The DGP said since the entire image of the department depends on the reception officers in police stations, they should patiently listen to problems of petitioners who come to police stations and give them confidence that they will get justice.

Kumar said all 17 functional verticals should be introduced with the intention of providing uniform police services across the State and providing better policing to people. "Among the 17 verticals, the reception officer vertical is the most important. Gentleness, politeness and affection are the main qualities that a reception officer should have".

He advised the officers to politely greet the petitioners who come to the police station with various problems and patiently listen to their problems and register a suitable case. "All police officers in every police station should be professional in all 17 functional verticals," he added.

The DGP stressed that women petitioners who come to police stations, specially at night, should be treated with extreme caution. Appropriate FIR should be registered after listening to their problems in the presence of women police officers. He said through the functional vertical approach, every police officer will be clear about his duties; the results to be achieved and will work skillfully and get the best results.

Kumar recalled that after the State formation in 2014, no other State in the country received financial resources as much as the Telangana Police department. The department has around 21,000 police vehicles; the management system of these vehicles is not found in any other State.