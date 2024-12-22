Live
Just In
“Reels Will Be Cut”: ACP Vishnu Hits Back at Allu Arjun’s Allegations
Hyderabad: In a fiery press meet held today, ACP Vishnu issued a strong counter to actor Allu Arjun’s recent remarks criticizing the police,...
Hyderabad: In a fiery press meet held today, ACP Vishnu issued a strong counter to actor Allu Arjun’s recent remarks criticizing the police, declaring, “Reels will be cut.” Vishnu accused the star of lacking basic constitutional knowledge and warned him against maligning the police force.
The ACP clarified that the court has not dismissed the case against Allu Arjun but only granted him interim bail. “You should follow the law. Don’t think interim bail absolves you of responsibility,” he stated.
Criticizing Allu Arjun’s movies, Vishnu suggested the actor should focus on projects that benefit society instead of promoting "toxic movies." He also condemned the portrayal of police officers in Arjun’s hit film Pushpa, claiming it disrespected the force. “Does he want to replicate the same disrespect in real life? Our police are worried about his issue instead of focusing on their duties,” Vishnu remarked.
The ACP further alleged that the actor resides on government-leased land and cautioned him against making inflammatory statements. “Don’t insult or threaten the police. We won’t sit quietly. If needed, we will go to the public and expose the truth about you,” he said.
Vishnu concluded by emphasizing the police department’s commitment to maintaining law and order, especially during the ongoing assembly sessions, rather than engaging with Allu Arjun’s controversies.
Public are split with their comments for the press meet video.