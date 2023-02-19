Residents want polls based on electoral roll

Hyderabad: After election notification of Secunderabad Cantonment Board was released, local expressed mixed opinions.

Most of the residents supported the election and demanding to implement photo electoral rolls and few are against the conduct of elections.

"Only one step we are behind the merger with GHMC. Once the Ministry of Defence (MoD) passes the order, merger will take place then why there is a need of conducting elections; this is the black day for SCB after election notification released, "said S Ravindra, general secretary of Vikas Manch and resident of SCB ward -5.

"Decision of conducting elections after eight years is welcome along with we hope that merger decision may not hamper and also photo electoral rolls should be released, so that they will be no duplication," said Ramesh, resident of SCB.

"When the photo electoral rolls are being implemented by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections then why is MoD not implementing the same for Cantonment Board elections,as in last elections as somebody had utilised it," said another local.