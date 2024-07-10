  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Resolve consumer complaints promptly: Ronald Rose

GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose
x

GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose

Highlights

Hyderabad: State Energy Secretary Ronald Rose has asked the officials of Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) to make...

Hyderabad: State Energy Secretary Ronald Rose has asked the officials of Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) to make themselves available to the consumers regularly and address their grievances instantly for the supply of quality power.

The Secretary held his first meeting with TGSPDCL chairman and managing director Musharaf Farooqui and other top officials at the head office in the city on Tuesday. Ronald Rose said that the officials and staff should work hard to provide uninterrupted power supply. If there is any disruption, the staff should respond promptly and restore power supply on a war footing, he said.

Chief engineers and superintending engineers have been asked to visit the fields regularly and meet local public representatives and consumers. The officials should receive complaints and suggestions from people during their visits and take appropriate action immediately. All the employees are advised to treat customers with great respect, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X