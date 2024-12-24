Live
- Allu Arjun Appears Before Police in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case
Restrictions Imposed Near Chikkadpally Police Station as Allu Arjun Set to Appear
Restrictions Imposed Near Chikkadpally Police Station as Allu Arjun Set to Appear
Hyderabad: Tight security measures have been enforced near the Chikkadpally Police Station as actor Allu Arjun is expected to appear for questioning in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. Police have restricted vehicular movement within a 200-meter radius of the station to ensure smooth proceedings and maintain public order.
Adding to the developments, Allu Arjun’s father-in-law, Chandrasekhar Reddy, has already arrived at the actor’s residence and is expected to accompany him to the police station. The actor’s appearance before the police comes after he was served notices for the second time in the case.
The incident at Sandhya Theatre, which led to a stampede, has become a high-profile matter, and the police are treating it with utmost seriousness. Allu Arjun’s arrival at the station is awaited, and further updates are expected once the questioning concludes.