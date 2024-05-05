Rohith Vemula case: Closure report causes huge embarrassment to Congress

Hyderabad: The closure report by the State police, concluding that Rohith Vemula, the research scholar from the University of Hyderabad, was not a Dalit, has sparked significant controversy and embarrassment for the Congress party.

The development is particularly noteworthy as the Congress had vehemently targeted the Modi government, alleging discrimination against Dalits in educational institutions, using Vemula’s tragic suicide as a focal point for its narrative.

The closure report dealt a blow to the Congress party’s narrative and political agenda, as it had utilised Vemula’s case to criticise the BJP-led government at the Centre. The revelation that Vemula was not a Dalit,

has challenged the foundation of the Congress’ accusations of discrimination, leading to a loss of credibility for the party.

The Congress government’s swift response to order a re-investigation into the case reflects its efforts to mitigate the political fallout from the closure report. However, the damage may already be done, as the initial findings have provided ammunition to the BJP and its leaders, who are now demanding an apology from the Congress for their allegations.

The closure report has created a shift in the political dynamics surrounding the issue of discrimination against Dalits. It raises questions about the accuracy of the narrative propagated by certain political parties and the media, highlighting the need for a thorough investigation and fact-checking before making sweeping allegations.

The closure report’s exoneration of BJP leaders named in the case has bolstered their position and credibility. They are now leveraging the findings to demand accountability from Congress and counter-accusations of discrimination levelled against them.

Rohith Vemula had hanged himself in a hostel room on January 17, 2016.

The Congress party had demanded the sacking of then HRD Minister Smriti Irani and then Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and also removal of the Vice Chancellor Appa Rao.

What added to the Congress party’s woes is the fact that the closure report was filed when it was in power in Telangana while the party in its manifesto for ongoing Lok Sabha elections promised a special legislation called the Rohith Vemula Act.

“We will enact the Rohith Vemula Act to address discrimination faced by students belonging to the backward and oppressed communities in educational institutions,” reads the Congress manifesto.

Rahul Gandhi had visited the University of Hyderabad twice to show solidarity with other Dalit students who were on fast demanding justice for Rohith Vemula.

In a damage control exercise, Director General of Police Ravi Gupta clarified on Friday night that the final closure report in the case was prepared before November 2023 based on the investigation conducted.

He said the final closure report was officially filed in the jurisdictional court on March 21, 2024, by the investigation officer.

He said as Rohith Vemula’s family members expressed doubts over the closure report, it has been decided to conduct further investigation into the case.

The police chief said a petition will be filed in the court concerned requesting the magistrate to permit further investigation into the case. The Cyberabad police in its closure report concluded that Rohith Vemula was not a Dalit and absolved university authorities and leaders of BJP and ABVP. Stating that multiple issues would have driven him to end his life, the police said it found no evidence to establish that the actions of the accused persons drove him to the extreme step.

The closure report suggests that Vemula’s

suicide was driven by the fear of his true caste being disclosed, as he did not identify himself as belonging to the SC category.