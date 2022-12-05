RTA cracks whip on vehicles for illegally operating as bike taxis

Hyderabad: The Road Transport Authority (RTA) booked several bike riders, who were illegally using their vehicles as bike taxis. These drivers were booked for not having fitness certificates and for running their vehicles on white number plates, instead of yellow ones, designated for commercial vehicles.

According to RTA, they were initiating action based on a complaint, following which over a dozen people were booked at its Khairatabad office limits. Motor Vehicle Inspectors at Khairatabad began checking bike riders to find any document which proves that their vehicle can be used for commercial purposes but could not find any such evidence that justified their business.

Inspecting officials said that bike riders with white number plates, being used as bike taxis, have been fined as they lacked a fitness certificate, which is mandatory for any bike to be used for their commercial purpose. "These riders have also been fined for associating their white-plate bike with bike taxi-hailing apps," said an official.

Recently, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) submitted a representation to the State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar alleging that several privately owned two-wheelers, registered with ride-hailing apps, are operating as bike taxis and demanded that they should be taken off the roads.

The TGPWU State president, Shaik Salauddin said that these privately owned two-wheelers are being used as commercial vehicles (taxis) which is against rule 50 and 51 of the Motor Vehicle Act of 1989 and demanded a cap on the number of bike taxis in the State.

He said that several privately-owned two-wheelers, associated with ride-hailing apps, were impounded in other states including Karnataka, Chennai and Maharashtra this year.

Salahuddin said, "These privately-owned bike taxis are violating the Motor Vehicle Act rules and are eating into the revenues and opportunities of auto-rickshaws and cab drivers whose vehicles have yellow number plates and are treated as commercial in nature. Bike taxi owners who were fined must be reimbursed by the ride-hailing app they are associated with."