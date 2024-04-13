RWAs, techies unleash campaign blitz to boost voter turnout in city

Hyderabad: With the Lok Sabha election fast approaching and considering the low turnout in the last polls, which was around 45 per cent, efforts are underway to boost voter participation. In a bid to increase voter turnout on humanitarian grounds, IT employees and Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) have taken up various initiatives to encourage electors to exercise their votes.

In response to the significantly low turnout observed during the last Lok Sabha election in 2019, particularly within the Greater Hyderabad limits, RWAs in the city have initiated door-to-door awareness campaigns and implemented various activities, including the installation of informative posters in residential colonies. Additionally, RWAs are organising stage plays to emphasise the importance of voting and urging voters to share their posts on social media platforms with messages like 'I am a proud voter' after verifying their names in the electoral roll. Furthermore, IT employees have initiated a social media campaign aimed at motivating and encouraging people to exercise their voting rights.

Vinay Vangala, an IT employee, said, “During the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the polling percentage was around 45 per cent. Particularly in urban areas, there was a noticeable lack of voter turnout. With the aim of encouraging voters and highlighting the significant impact of each vote in electing a suitable leader, we have launched a campaign on X. The campaign serves as a reminder for citizens to cast their votes on May 13. Additionally, we are planning various activities in residential colonies to ensure maximum voter participation in this election.”

Syed Khaled Shah Chishti Hussaini, General Secretary of Old Dairy Farm, said, “In collaboration with various voluntary organisations, our RWAs have formed an action committee. Through this committee, we are actively identifying whether residents' names are enrolled in the electoral rolls of particular colonies. If not, we are assisting them in the enrollment process. Utilising a public announcement system, we are spreading awareness about the significance of voting. Additionally, we are visiting religious places to raise awareness and educate people about the importance of voting. Our aim is to ensure maximum voter turnout in the upcoming election.”