Sahara Stats Welfare Association walks to spread ‘Water Crisis Awareness’

Hyderabad: Toaddress the water crisis, the Sahara Stats Welfare Association, in collaboration with the Igniting Minds-Walk for Water organisation, conducted a Water Crisis Awareness Walk in the Sahara Stats gated community, LB Nagar, on Sunday. Around 75 residents participated in the walk from 7:30 am to 8:30 am. The primary aim was to raise awareness about conserving water resources and reducing wasteful practices. Participants discussed the importance of using water judiciously, particularly given the challenges of sourcing water from over 180 kilometers away. As a symbolic gesture, all attendees collectively pledged to consume water wisely and prevent wastage. They also pledged to spread awareness among their families, friends, and neighbours to adopt responsible water usage habits.

Srikanth, President of the Sahara Estate Welfare Association, stressed the importance of valuing water resources, cautioning that neglecting them could result in a looming water scarcity. He emphasised the collective effort required and advocated for making small changes in daily routines to secure a sustainable future for generations to come.

Karunakar Reddy, founder of Igniting Minds, said, “Every individual has a role to play in safeguarding our precious water resources. The event concluded with a call to action for continued commitment to water conservation and an open invitation for other communities to join this vital movement.”