‘Sanatana Dharma’ can’t be destroyed by any force Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Hyderabad: Lashing out at Tamil Nadu minister Udaynidhi Stalin speaking against ‘Sanatana Dharma’, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Thursday said ‘Sanatana Dharma’ cannot be destroyed or finished.

Addressing the devotees in the Shobha Yatra at MJ Market, Jyoti said even demons like Kans, Ravan could not finish Sanatana Dharma; what is the level of DMK leader. ‘The Sanatana Dharma will thrive for ages; it cannot be destroyed or finished. The sea of devotees on the streets of Bhagyanagar shows how strong the Sanatana Dharma is’. Recalling the visit to the city to witness the Shobha Yatra, Jyoti said, “When I came here 12 years ago, I had given a call of ‘Ram lalla hum aayenge, Mandir Wahin Banayenge’ today we should say ‘ Ram Lalla hum aayenge Darshan karne aayenge’.

The minister said the new Parliament was inaugurated on Ganesh Chaturthi; the 33 per cent women’s reservation was brought in paving way for entry of women. “On Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Maharaj enters our houses; along with Bappa, goddess Lakshmi also enters houses. In the same way many women will enter the new Parliament,” said Jyoti. Encouraging devotees who were braving rain, Jyoti observed wherever something good is happening, rain god (Varun Dev) comes so it is auspicious when it is raining. The Sadhvi encouraged pandal organisers by raising slogans of ‘Bolo Ganesh Maharaj ki jai’, ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’ .She also rendered a song.

Stating that one and one will become 11, Jyoti said add zero to it, it will become 110; people should ensure the BJP gets 110 seats. The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi leaders were present.