Sankranti over, large crowds returning to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With the Sankranti festival holidays/weekend coming to a close on Sunday, the residents of Hyderabad. who had made a beeline in large numbers to their native places in two Telugu States are returning home.

Many city dwellers travelled to native districts in their own vehicles because of the fear of Covid-19 infection. Many who could not afford such travel reportedly avoided the crowded public transport. Of course, many also took trains and buses, including the specials operated by the two State governments.

Consequent to the cityresidents home-bound journey, the national/State highways in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana leading to Hyderabad were on Sunday crowded with vehicles, including four-wheelers and buses.

There were long queues of vehicles at toll plazas stretching to several km, particularly in Choutuppal (Pantangi) of neighbouring Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.In sharp contrast, the toll gates towards Vijayawada were virtually open. So also were the toll plazas at Korlapahad (Nalgonda), Addanki-Narkatpalli and Madgulapalli.