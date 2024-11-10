‘Sare Jahan Se Achcha’, Iqbal’s poetry inspires all generations

Hyderabad: Leading figures from political and social organisations gathered at Iqbal Minar at Khairatabad to pay rich tributes to the celebrated poet and philosopher Allama Iqbal, on his 147th birth anniversary here on Saturday.

Tahreek Muslim Shabban president Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik, who organised the event, described Allama Iqbal as an architect of ideological empowerment who raised voices for dignity and self-respect. He reflected on how Iqbal dramatically influenced the literary world and added that his legacy is embedded in the nation’s collective consciousness.

MBT Spokesperson Amjedullah Khan emphasised the enduring relevance of Iqbal’s poetry, especially for the younger generation, and noted that his works infuse a sense of pride in cultural heritage. He highlighted Sare Jahan Se Acha as a lasting anthem of unity and resilience, further cementing Iqbal’s place in history.

PCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin remarked that Iqbal’s creative legacy endures even 86 years after his passing, with his words continuing to inspire millions around the world. He said Iqbal’s vision for cultural and intellectual unity resonates strongly in contemporary society. He also cited some of Iqbal’s most renowned works, including Sare Jahan Se Acha, Shikwa, and Jawab-e-Shikwa, as symbols of cultural pride and intellectual richness.

Iqbal Minar was inaugurated on April 21, 1988, by then-Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao on the occasion of Allama Iqbal’s 50th death anniversary.