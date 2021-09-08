SATS chief seeks release of 100 cr from Finance Minister

Hyderabad: The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman Alleppey Venkateshwar Reddy on Monday requested Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Special Chief Secretary (Finance), Ramakrishna Rao to release Rs 100 crore allocated for sports in the budget for this financial year. After calling on them, Reddy sought release of funds from to time so to spend it for development of sports in the State. Later the SATS chief attended a meeting at Olympic Bhavan to condole the death of former Olympian footballer Syed Shahid Hakeem. He lauded Hakeem for excelling in football and encouraging many. Reddy recalled that the ace football player was a Dhyan Chand awardee.

Among those who attended the meeting were Dr P Venkateswara Reddy, former national footballer, Telangana Olympic Association general secretary Jagadishwar Yadav, Prem Raj, Rafeel Ali, Telangana Football Association secretary Falguna, Shabbir Ali and Hakeem family members.