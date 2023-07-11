Live
SCCL staff’s kin told to seek medical seats by July 14
Hyderabad: On Monday the Director (Finance and Personnel) of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), N Balaram appealed to his employees to submit online applications of their wards seeking admission to the Singareni Institute of Medical Sciences, Ramagundam by July 14.
The State government has already allocated a special 5 percent reservation quota for children of Singareni employees in the Institute. They will get seven seats under the reservation quota and these seats will be selected based on the rank obtained in the NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) exam.
Children of the employees have to submit a certificate in the prescribed format from the head of the mine or department where their parents are working in order to apply for the seat, the official said.