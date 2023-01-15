SCR announces ticket fare, timings for Vande Bharat

Hyderabad: South Central Railways' has released the details of the Vande Bharat Express which will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam from January 15.

The train covers a distance of 700 kms in 8 hours and 30 minutes. It is going to be Telangana's first semi-high speed passenger train service. The train will halt at four stations during the journey.

The train ticket prices from Secunderabad to four halting stations Secunderabad to Warangal Rs is 520 ; Secunderabad to Khammam Rs 750 ; Secunderabad to Vijayawada Rs 905 ; Secunderabad to Rajahmundry Rs: 1,365 ; Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Rs 1,665 (chair car (CC)) and Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam Rs: 3120 ( executive class (EC)).

The Train number 20834 Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam will start from Secunderabad at 3pm and reaches Visakhapatnam at 11.30 pm. In between, the train stops at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both the directions. Journey from Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam will depart from Secunderabad at 3pm , arrive at Warangal at 4:35 pm and departure from Warangal is 4:36 pm. It will arrive at Khammam at 5:45 pm and depart at 5:46 pm.

Arrival at Vijayawada junction is 7pm and departure is 7.05 pm. It will arrival at Rajahmundry at 8:58 pm and will reach Visakhapatnam at 11:30 pm.