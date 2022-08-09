SCR bags gold medal in State-Level 10m Air Pistol Shooting Championship

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) bagged a gold medal in the 8th Telangana State Shooting Competitions in Small Bore and Short Gun Events-2022 in Level 10m Air Pistol Shooting Championship held at Shooting Ranges, Sports Authority of Telangana State, Gachibowli from August 5-7. SK Sharma Deputy Chief Engineer, SCR won the Gold medal in the Air Pistol Shooting Championship.

According to the SCR officials this year two new categories namely Masters' Championships and Seniors Master Championships were introduced which is the first time in the history of shooting sports in Telangana State. 850 players from various districts participated in 144 shooting disciplines.

SK Sharma won the Gold medal by scoring 355 out of 400 points who is now eligible to participate in the upcoming 65th National Shooting Competition.

A total of 20 participants aged between 45-50 years from across Telangana State took part in the Masters' category of the 10m Air Pistol Shooting Championship, said a SCR senior officer.