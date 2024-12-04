SCR issues travel advisory for Sabarimala passengers

Hyderabad: To make the journey safer for devotees going to Sabarimala on the special trains, South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday issued a travel advisory. Sabarimala special trains are being operated from various stations spread across the zone—like Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda, Kakinada, Tirupati, and Nanded—and will be stopping at several stations en route.

According to SCR officials, rail users should refrain from lighting camphor onboard trains. It has been observed that the pilgrim passengers are in the practice of lighting camphor, performing aarti as part of puja, and lighting matchsticks or incense sticks inside the coaches of trains. Carrying inflammable materials and lighting up fire in any form in trains or other railway premises is strictly prohibited, as such acts pose a grave threat to safety and may result in fire hazards endangering human lives and railway property.

These activities constitute a punishable offence under sections 67, 154, 164, and 165 of The Railways Act-1989, for which the offender is liable to be punished with imprisonment up to three years or a fine or both, besides being liable for the loss, injury, or damage caused.