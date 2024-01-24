Live
Just In
SCR presents Man of the Month Safety Awards
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday presented Man of the Month Safety Awards to nine employees who showed alertness and dedication to their duty over the SCR zone.
According to SCR officials, the employees belonged to various categories, like loco pilots, station masters, technicians, point men, key/gate men, and track maintainers. The Man of the Month awardees were from various divisions, including Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Nanded, and Hyderabad divisions.
Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, stated that these awards will inspire and motivate other employees to be more vigilant and work sincerely towards safety, which will help the railways in the smooth operation of trains.
Later, senior officials of the railways conducted a detailed review of the safety of train operations over the zone and also reviewed the safety action plans for the current financial year and instructed the focus on safety-related works such as the provision of additional loop lines and doubling and tripling works.