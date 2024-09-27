Live
SCR to operate special trains for festive season
To accommodate the extra rush during the Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhat festival seasons, South Central Railway will run special trains between various destinations.
Hyderabad: To accommodate the extra rush during the Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhat festival seasons, South Central Railway will run special trains between various destinations.
Train No. 07063 (Kacheguda - Tirupati) will depart from Kacheguda at 10:30 PM and arrive at Tirupati at 10:25 AM the following day, on October 1, 8, 15, and November 5 and 12. Train No. 07064 (Tirupati - Kacheguda) will depart from Tirupati at 7:50 PM and arrive at Kacheguda at 9:30 AM, on October 2, 9, 16, and November 6 and 13.
En route, these special trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, and Renigunta stations in both directions.
Train No. 07041 (Secunderabad – Tirupati) will run every Saturday, with journeys on October 2, 9, 16, November 8, and 13. Train No. 07042 (Tirupati – Secunderabad) will run every Tuesday, with journeys from October 8 to November 12. These special trains will also stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, and Renigunta stations in both directions. The special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.