SCR tops in using UTS app, ATVMs for unreserved tickets

Hyderabad: South Central Railways stands first amongst all Zones of Indian Railways in terms of the percentage of Passengers purchasing Unreserved Tickets through the UTS App and ATVMs. During the current financial year, 37 percent of the total unreserved passengers in SCR have bought their tickets either through the UTS app or ATVMs during April 2022 – January 2023

In the current financial year, nearly 5 lakh passengers have bought unreserved tickets on a daily basis. Out of this, more than 1.85 lakh passengers (that is around 37 percent) have purchased their unreserved tickets either through the UTS App or ATVMS at the stations. In terms of revenue, tickets purchased through these two mediums – UTS App and ATVMs – have contributed approximately 26 percent of the revenue (that is Rs 91.6 lakh out of the total revenue of Rs. 3.49 crores)

UTS App is one of the major digital avenues implemented by the Indian Railways in taking forward the digitization of Railway services. This facility not only provides convenience to the passengers to book their tickets with their smartphones (without standing in queues) but also promotes Green Environment by avoiding the printing of tickets on paper. Nearly 12 percent of unreserved passengers in SCR have bought their tickets through the UTS App, which is the highest among all Zones of Indian Railways.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railways, stated that the Zone has proactively been promoting the adoption of digital measures to provide enhanced convenience to rail passengers. He also appealed to the rail passengers to adopt these digital initiatives, which will not only save their time but also provide them with an easy and convenient purchase option for their travel.

Both UTS App as well as ATVMs can be used not only for purchasing unreserved tickets but also for purchasing platform tickets as well as season tickets.