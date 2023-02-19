Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sayanna passes away

Hyderabad: In a sad incident, the Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Sayanna passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Secunderabad on Sunday afternoon. He was 71.



Sayanna was suffering from a kidney-related ailment for the last few months and was admitted in a private hospital three days ago, after he complained of chest pain. His condition is said to have deteriorated on Sunday, leading to his demise.

Sayanna started his political career with the Telugu Desam Party and won from the Secunderabad constituency in three elections held in 1994, 1999 to 2009. Later, he joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) and got elected as MLA from the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency in 2018.