Secunderabad railway station set for world-class makeover

Hyderabad: The iconic Secunderabad Railway Station, which has been in existencesince 151 years, is set to receive a massive makeover with world-class amenities and aesthetic design.

The station is one of the major railway stations in the twin cities and a commuter rail hub in the Hyderabad urban area. It is the only non-suburban grade-1 station in the zone and caters to around 1.7 lakh passengers daily, with an average of 200 trains plying daily.

The upgradation work of Secunderabad Railway Station is part of the "Major Upgradation of Railway Stations" initiative by the Ministry of Railways, costing nearly Rs 720 crore. The upgraded station is expected to cater to the needs of rail passengers for the next 40 years.

The project has been awarded in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode and is targeted for completion within 36 months, by October 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station on Saturday.

Under the redevelopment plan, a new three-storey station building encompassing 22,516 square metres will be constructed on the north side. The existing south-side building will be extended and developed with G+3 floors. The project also involves building a 108-metre-wide, two-storey sky concourse with the first level for passengers and a rooftop plaza on the second level for the general public. The redeveloped station will have a double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place along with multimodal connectivity, providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes, among others. In addition, a five-level parking structure has been planned for the station's northern side, while a unique subterranean parking lot will be built on the south side. There will be designated entry and exit la nes for drop off and pick up zones, ensuring easier vehicle movement.

The works for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station started in October last year, with preliminary works such as mapping and topographical survey, soil investigation, tree inventory, and joint inventory of movable and immovable assets completed. The construction of offices for contractors is currently in progress.