Seethakka responds on Revanth’s Chief Minister comments at TANA

Hyderabad: Mulugu MLA Seethakka has responded over the Congress Chief minister comment made by TPCC chief Revanth at TANA in the USA recently. She said that there is no need make an issue out of it as Revanth made that remark thinking that I am sitting beside him. She said that he would have said the same thing when some other was sitting in place of me.



Reacting to an uproar is raging over PCC chief Revanth Reddy's comments that if Congress party comes to power in Telangana, he will make Sitakka the CM, she said that senior leaders are misunderstanding Revanth's comments. She said that Revanth told Seethakka could become the CM but did not say he or the Congress will make her CM.

Seethakka reminded that Congress party has made BCs the chief ministers in other states as well.

She made it clear that her ultimate goal is to make Congress to power and whoever the party decides will become the CM. She clarified that no matter who is the CM, everyone will work together. It should not be disputed, she added. She also said that Revanth has no intention of reducing anyone and promoting someone else.

She advised the leaders to resolve the disputes and work together.