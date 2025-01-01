Seethakka to launch mobile fish outlets on Jan 3

Hyderabad: State Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka will launch Mobile Fish Retail Outlets (MFROs) at Praja Bhavan on January 3.

The Mobile Fish Retail Outlets (MFROs) have been sanctioned to the SHG women and their groups by the State Fisheries Department under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Samrudhi Yojana (PMMSY) and Blue Revolution.

According to officials, under the Indira Mahila Shakti programme, the SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) has extended financial support as a bank loan towards beneficiary contribution. The interested SHG women who are engaged in fish selling have been selected by the district fisheries officer and the DRDO after duly obtaining the approval of the District Collector.

In the first phase, 32 units at one unit per district have been sanctioned. The unit cost is Rs ten lakh. It has come to 10.38 lakh with fabrication. The subsidy is 60 per cent of the unit cost, which is Rs six lakh per unit. The SHG woman or the group members prepare different fish dishes and sell them at strategic places like markets and public places. Facilities are available in the vehicle to store and sell raw fish, also added the officials.