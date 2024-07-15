Live
Just In
SFI urges govt to postpone Group-2 exams
Students Federation of India (SFI) on Sunday urged the state government to postpone the Group-2 exams in the State
Hyderabad: Students Federation of India (SFI) on Sunday urged the state government to postpone the Group-2 exams in the State. The student organisation pointed out that as DSC exams are scheduled from July 18 to August 5 and Group-2 exams are scheduled from August 7, many aspirants will be appearing for both exams.
“For the past few weeks, several unemployed people are agitating for the postponement of Group-2 and DSC exams in Telangana.
We feel that arresting, filing cases and detaining the unemployed is not the right course of action. In the Group-1 notification given by the previous government, 63 more posts were added and the government held the exam.
Similarly, posts in Group-2 and Group-3 must also be increased, and the arrested unemployed youth should be released,” said a member of the SFI.