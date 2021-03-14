Shabbir Ali urges State government to step up measures

Hyderabad: Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir urged the State government to take additional measures to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in the State.

"There has been a significant increase in the number of fresh cases of Corona in Telangana, especially during the last 10 days. The government should take immediate steps to prevent the further spread of Covid-19, especially in view of reports of spurt in new cases in Maharashtra and other States. It must seriously implement the 'Trace, Test and Treat' policy to avoid further damage by the pandemic," Shabbir Ali said.

He also informed that he took the first dose of Covaxin, the anti-Covid vaccine, at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills on Saturday. He appealed to all the people to get themselves vaccinated at their turn and do not believe in rumours and misinformation.