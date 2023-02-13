Singapore investor joins Osmania Technology Business Incubator

Hyderabad: A Singapore investor joined Osmania Technology Business Incubator as a member of the Advisory Board on Saturday.

According to the officials, distinguished alumni of Osmania University, Dr Anand Govindaluri, who is a leading Angel Investor and Venture Capitalist based in Singapore has been on the Advisory Board as a member officially. Around 40 startups are expected to benefit from this association in the next few years.

The decision to onboard advisors was taken at the 23rd meeting of the board of directors of OU Idea Labs Foundation, held on December 20.

The advisory board is headed by the Vice Chancellor and includes prominent academics and domain experts, said a senior professor, OU.