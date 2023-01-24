Slums not developing despite city yielding more revenue: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Monday criticised the State government for promising to develop Hyderabad on lines of Singapore, London and Istanbul and failing to resolve civic issues in residential colonies.



He was speaking during a 'padayatra' in Amberpet of his Secundrabad LS constituency.

Reddy visited Patel Nagar and Prem Nagar areas and expressed anger when local officials were not present during the yatra.

Residents brought to the notice of the minister lack of basic amenities, like proper roads. When the officials concerned were not available to address and resolve the issues, the minister expressed his anger over laxity of officials' absence during his visit. He reprimanded calling higher officials over phone and questioned where they were, despite being intimated about his visit to colonies.

He asked officials to immediately address and solve the power problems of the residents. Reddy. asked officials if they have all the time to construct flyovers, but no time to level roads dug up for laying water pipelines running in middle of internal roads in slums. Earlier, the residents complained that they were not able to walk on roads because of potholes. Reddy said people in colonies have been facing umpteen problems relating to roads, drinking water, streetlights, drainage set-up and water contamination. "The local ruling party leaders have left the problems unaddressed and instead resorted to irregularities", he charged.

Reddy criticised the ruling party leaders resorting to irregular constructions, saying he has been receiving lot of complaints.

The minister pointed out that fund crunch with GHMC has become a problem to take up any work. "No work is being completed due to fund crunch faced by GHMC, HMWS&SB work. Hyderabad is giving higher revenue to the government, but the two organisations are deprived of any development". He asked officials to immediately complete the pending nala work in Amberpet, Patelnagar and Green Land Hotel Road.