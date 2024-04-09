Snoopgate: Crucial intel data on Maoists, big-time criminals disappears

Hyderabad: Crucial information regarding Maoist activities and data on some important big criminals was found erased from the hard disk which were allegedly damaged by Special Intelligence Branch official D Praneeth Rao.

The investigation revealed that the former SIB DSP Praneeth Rao destroyed vital data on December 4, with a total of 42 hard disks belonging to 17 computers and threw them in a river and forest area. The investigating officers found that vital information collected by the SIB for the work done by Praneeth Rao was lost, including old data related to Maoists was also lost. IT experts say there is no possibility of recovering the lost data.

The IOs found an equipment was provided by the Convergence Innovation Labs, and their CEOs are likely to be investigated.

The investigation revealed that when CM A Revanth Reddy was Leader of the Opposition, a phone-tapping took place at a guest house near his house. On Monday the police searched the guest house which belongs to BRS MLC Naveen Rao, near Revanth Reddy residence in Jubilee Hills. The police found that Praneet Rao's team had made this guest house the centre for phone-tapping. However, Naveen Rao denied the allegations and stated to take legal action against the conspiracy.

It is alleged that Additional SP Bhujanga Rao conducted the tapping operation from the guest house which is close to Revanth's residence. The police are investigating the information obtained from the accused in the case.

According to the police, it was found that phone-tapping centers and monitoring centers have been set up in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, VT Colony in Nalgonda, and Mahbubnagar, Warangal districts. In Khammam district a tapping center was set up at Nelakondapally guest house. The investigation revealed that settlements and threats were made to block taping from constable to DCP level. Four constables are in custody in connection with the phone-tapping case.

The IOs revealed that the police also harassed women with phone-tapping. A constable working in Nalgonda had victimised and blackmailed around 40 women after overhearing their phone conversations.