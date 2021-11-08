Soon, RTC travel set to become dearer

Hyderabad: The TSRTC officials have readied the proposal to implement the hike in ticket fares and are waiting for the approval of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's green signal for enhancing 25 paisa per kilometre for ordinary services and 30 paisa for deluxe services. Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, RTC Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan and other officials discussed the fare hike and the proposal to be sent to the government, at a meeting at Transport Bhavan at Khairatabad in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Later speaking to the reporters here, Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan said the hike in fares was the only way to bail out the loss-making corporation. He said the RTC was suffering huge losses due to the hike in diesel prices. Every day, the corporation is losing Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore, he said.

According to official sources, as per the proposals the corporation wants a fare hike of at least 25 paisa per kilometre in Palle Velugu buses in rural areas. Similarly, the 25 paisa per kilometre would be increased in the city ordinary services also. For the bus services like Express, Super Luxury and City Deluxe services, a fare hike of 30 paisa per kilometre is proposed by the officials.

According to sources, the Corporation had prepared four proposals along with the income, which can be generated from the enhanced fares. The officials proposed the first slot of 15 paisa per kilometre, which would result in an income of over Rs 500 crore. For a hike of 20 paisa per kilometre, the corporation would get over Rs 600 crore annually. Similarly, for the hike of 25 paisa, it would get Rs 750 crore, and for a hike of 30 paisa per kilometre, it would help in getting additional revenue of over Rs 800 crore.

According to the officials, corona pandemic has affected the TSRTC worse and because of the cancellation of services, the employees were unable to get salaries on time. The TSRTC authorities had decided to pay salaries to the staff on the first of every month and the enhanced fares are likely to come in handy for the Corporation. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to take a decision on the fare hike in a day or two, said the official.