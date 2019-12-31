Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

South Central Railway to run Sabarimala special trains

South Central Railway to run Sabarimala special trains
Highlights

Train No. 07625 Hyderabad-Kollam special train would depart from Hyderabad at 15:55 hours on January 4 and would arrive in Kollam at 23.55 hours on...

Secunderbad: South Central Railway would run two Sabarimala special trains between Hyderabad and Kollam to clear the extra rush of passengers and pilgrims heading towards Sabarimala as per the details given below: -

Train No. 07625 Hyderabad-Kollam special train would depart from Hyderabad at 15:55 hours on January 4 and would arrive in Kollam at 23.55 hours on the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 07626 Kollam-Hyderabad special train will depart from Kollam at 03.00 hours on January 6 and would arrive in Hyderabad at 10.45 hours on the next day.

Enroute, these special trains would stop at Secunderabad, Cherlapalli, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Nidubrolu, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Venkatagiri, Sri Kalahasti, Renigunta, Tiruttani, Katpadi, Vaniyambadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chengancheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayankulam stations in both the directions. These special trains would consist of AC-II, AC-III, AC-chair car, sleeper class and general second class.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade31 Dec 2019 12:59 PM GMT

Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade

160 terrorists killed and 102 arrested in J-K in 2019, decrease in local youths joining militancy: DGP
160 terrorists killed and 102 arrested in J-K in 2019, decrease...
IAS Somesh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Telangana
IAS Somesh Kumar to be new Chief Secretary of Telangana
From New York to Canberra: 2020 New Year preparations across the world
From New York to Canberra: 2020 New Year preparations across the...
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year celebrations
CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes the state ahead of New Year...


Top