South Central Railway to run Sabarimala special trains

Secunderbad: South Central Railway would run two Sabarimala special trains between Hyderabad and Kollam to clear the extra rush of passengers and pilgrims heading towards Sabarimala as per the details given below: -

Train No. 07625 Hyderabad-Kollam special train would depart from Hyderabad at 15:55 hours on January 4 and would arrive in Kollam at 23.55 hours on the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 07626 Kollam-Hyderabad special train will depart from Kollam at 03.00 hours on January 6 and would arrive in Hyderabad at 10.45 hours on the next day.

Enroute, these special trains would stop at Secunderabad, Cherlapalli, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Nidubrolu, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Venkatagiri, Sri Kalahasti, Renigunta, Tiruttani, Katpadi, Vaniyambadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chengancheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara and Kayankulam stations in both the directions. These special trains would consist of AC-II, AC-III, AC-chair car, sleeper class and general second class.